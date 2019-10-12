Sports

Viterbo women's soccer beats Bellevue with overtime goal

By:

Posted: Oct 11, 2019 11:38 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 11:38 PM CDT

Viterbo women's soccer hosts Bellevue in NAIA action

Viterbo women's soccer defeated Bellevue 3-2 in overtime Friday afternoon.

Viterbo forced overtime thanks to a goal in the 90th minute. Five minutes later, the V-Hawks scored the winning goal.

 

 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Sports Videos

Latest Sports Headlines

This Week's Circulars