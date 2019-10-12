Viterbo women's soccer beats Bellevue with overtime goal
Viterbo women's soccer defeated Bellevue 3-2 in overtime Friday afternoon.
Viterbo forced overtime thanks to a goal in the 90th minute. Five minutes later, the V-Hawks scored the winning goal.
