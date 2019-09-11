Viterbo volleyball healing up after busy nonconference schedule

It's hard to believe, but Viterbo volleyball is essentially halfway through its regular season just four weeks in.

In 16 matches, the V-Hawks have compiled a 13-3 record. All three losses were to teams who were ranked in the top 10, but Viterbo never dropped a set by more than eight points.

The grinding against quality opponents has come at a cost, as coach DeLong says numerous athletes have picked up various injuries. Luckily for the V-Hawks, North Star play doesn't start up until Sept. 20, so the team has time to heal.

"There's definitely still things that we need to work on, but we had a great start, and we know that if we were perfect, it'd be kind of scary because there's a lot we still need to work on," junior Miah Garant said.

"We're trying to stay healthy, get people back. Miah's been nursing a lot of injuries, and throw in a few others, so just trying to stay healthy," DeLong said. "We're also trying to progress our offense, put some different wrinkles in. The first four weekends we did some stuff. Now as we move on in conference play, we'll add some things and not be so one-dimensional. We'll put some different things in that people haven't seen."

Viterbo will visit Dickinson State on Sept. 20.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.