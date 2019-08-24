Viterbo volleyball continues hot start with 3-0 win
Fifth-ranked Viterbo volleyball improved to 6-0 on the young season with a 3-0 sweep of Indiana University-South Bend Friday night.
Miah Garant led the way offensively with 15 kills.
Viterbo plays twice on Saturday, first at 10 a.m. against Saint Francis, and then at 4 p.m. against Clarke University.
