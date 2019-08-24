Sports

Viterbo volleyball continues hot start with 3-0 win

By:

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 11:35 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 11:35 PM CDT

Viterbo hosts Indy-South

Fifth-ranked Viterbo volleyball improved to 6-0 on the young season with a 3-0 sweep of Indiana University-South Bend Friday night.

Miah Garant led the way offensively with 15 kills.

Viterbo plays twice on Saturday, first at 10 a.m. against Saint Francis, and then at 4 p.m. against Clarke University.

 

 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Sports Videos

Latest Sports Headlines

This Week's Circulars