Viterbo volleyball continues hot start with 3-0 win

Fifth-ranked Viterbo volleyball improved to 6-0 on the young season with a 3-0 sweep of Indiana University-South Bend Friday night.

Miah Garant led the way offensively with 15 kills.

Viterbo plays twice on Saturday, first at 10 a.m. against Saint Francis, and then at 4 p.m. against Clarke University.

