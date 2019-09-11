Viterbo V-Hawk women's volleyball team forfeits 34 games from 2018 season

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The Viterbo V-Hawk women's volleyball team is forfeiting 34 games from the 2018 season due to an ineligible team member.

According to Barry Fried, Viterbo University Director of Athletics, the violation involved the interpretation of the student-athlete's previous competitive experience. The athlete was initially ruled eligible for the 2018 season by the NAIA, but additional information let to another eligibility status review and this final determination.

As a result of the forfeiture, the team drops to an overall record of 6-35 last season.

"We fully accept the decision of the NAIA," said Rick Trietley, Viterbo University vice president of student affairs. "Due to privacy concerns, we cannot provide any further information, but we can state this is an isolated incident, and we have made changes to our administrative procedures to ensure it does not happen again."

