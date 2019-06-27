Sports

Viroqua Legion splits with West Salem

Top-ranked Viroqua Legion split a road doubleheader in West Salem on Wednesday night.

West Salem took the first game 7-3, and Viroqua took game two by a score of 6-3.

 

