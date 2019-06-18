Viroqua Legion hot start thanks to deep pitching rotation

Viroqua Legion baseball is off to a hot start this summer. They're coming off a 3-1 record last weekend in Sioux Falls for the Dakota Classic, and while they've driven in more than enough runs, pitching is where the team has the most confidence--and the most numbers.

Out of 14 guys on the roster, head coach Pete Swanson has 11 pitchers he can choose from. In addition to Winona State freshman Aaron Huebsch, Hunter Vikemyr has been one of many dependable arms, as he's coming off a 14-strikeout performance. Swanson says Vikemyr made a big jump this spring season.

"He had an outstanding spring," Swanson said. "He got stronger, he throws a lot more strikes, and his breaking ball's a little better. He's picked a few miles per hour, so everything's going his way, and we hope to have a good summer.

"The kids work hard at it, and we have a pretty good tradition here. They work hard on their own, we show them a few things, and they're very committed."

On Monday night, Viroqua beat Mauston 16-4 to improve to 11-3 on the season.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.