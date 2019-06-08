Viroqua Legion baseball sweeps Onalaska with offensive surge

Viroqua Legion baseball swept Onalaska Friday in a pair of seven-inning contests.

Viroqua came from behind late in game one to win 8-6, and then took the second game 14-1 in five innings.

