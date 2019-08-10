Viroqua Football embraces change with new coach, offense and quarterback in 2019

VIROQUA, Wis. (WKBT) - The best word to describe Viroqua's football team this season is change. The Blackhawks have a new man wearing the headset this year. Duane Skalecki will take over the program after three years as an assistant coach.

Senior quarterback Drew Fortney will take over under center for the Blackhawks. This will also be the first year Viroqua will head to the Southwest Wisconsin Conference as part of the WIAA football realignment.

The Blackhawks will also be featuring a new offensive style this season. However, with several upperclassmen returning and despite all the change, the Blackhawks are feeling good about 2019.

"I have waited a long time to get back on the field," said senior tight end Alex Jacobson. "It's great to be out here with my friends."

Skalecki said he want to continue building on the programs growing success.

"We want to continue to build respect in the area," Skalecki said. "The last two years we have been progressively getting better, and we want to keep building on that. If we take care of those things good things will happen."

Senior Austin Christianson said he is on board with the new look of the team this year.

"He's making some good changes on an off the field," Christianson said. "He's making adjustments that benefit the team."

Fortney said he wants the offense to get on the same level as their defense last season.

"Our defense last year was really good," Fortney said. "I believe our defense this year is going to be just as great. Now he's taking our offense to the next level. Hopefully, our offense will be just as great as our defense."

