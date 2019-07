Hunter Vikemyr struck out 12 batters over 6 2/3 innings and Viroqua Post 138 defeated Onalaska 2-1 to win the Viroqua Tournament title game Tuesday night.

The title game was originally scheduled for June 23 but was postponed due to poor weather.

