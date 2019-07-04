Veterans Showcase recap: Post 52, West Salem pick up wins

Thunderstorms cut short the sixth annual Veterans Showcase in Sparta and Prairie du Chien on Wednesday, but not before area teams completed a handful of contests.

Final scores are below:

Cochrane-Fountain City 14, Sparta Junior Legion 10

West Salem 6, Arcadia 1

La Crosse Post 52 10, La Crosse North Stars 3

La Crosse Juniors 2, Holmen 17s 0

La Crescent 7, North Crawford 2

The Veterans Showcase raises money via free-will donations and gives that money to the Legacy Scholarship Fund, which gives college scholarships to children of state veterans killed in action since 9/11.

