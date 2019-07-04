Sports

Veterans Showcase recap: Post 52, West Salem pick up wins

By:

Posted: Jul 03, 2019 09:07 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 03, 2019 11:00 PM CDT

Veterans Showcase recap: Post 52, West Salem pick up wins

Thunderstorms cut short the sixth annual Veterans Showcase in Sparta and Prairie du Chien on Wednesday, but not before area teams completed a handful of contests.

Final scores are below:

Cochrane-Fountain City 14, Sparta Junior Legion 10

West Salem 6, Arcadia 1

La Crosse Post 52 10, La Crosse North Stars 3

La Crosse Juniors 2, Holmen 17s 0

La Crescent 7, North Crawford 2

The Veterans Showcase raises money via free-will donations and  gives that money to the Legacy Scholarship Fund, which gives college scholarships to children of state veterans killed in action since 9/11.

 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Sports Videos

Latest Sports Headlines

This Week's Circulars