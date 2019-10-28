Vertical passing attack serving as game-changer for UWL football

No one on the UW-La Crosse football team knew what it felt like to win a game against UW-Oshkosh. After getting it done with a dominant 31-3 final on Saturday, they'll tell you it feels pretty good.

From offense to defense to special teams, the Eagles could do no wrong. And for the third straight week, the downfield passing attack between quarterback Evan Lewandowski and receivers Cole Spieker and Cameron Sorenson continued to set the tone.

In the last three games, Lewandowski has completed 63 percent of his passes and thrown 15 touchdowns to four picks, and his receivers love the production.

"I said last week I thought Evan is the best quarterback in the country," Sorenson said. "I think it just shows today because he's coming out with all this confidence against a good team, and he's really getting us the ball."

"He wants to throw it down the field every single play," head coach Mike Schmidt said. "And you see that's what's getting him into trouble, too, in some of the interceptions. He's trying to score a touchdown on every play. But you know what, going into the second half, I didn't tell him be smart with the ball or anything. He looked at me and said, 'Yeah I'll be smart with the ball,' and I said, 'Just be you.'"

Sorenson said this win does a lot in terms of the team's confidence, especially as the schedule doesn't get any easier from here.

"I think a lot of people didn't expect us to come out and dominate like this. It shows that we're an actual team that people have to get ready for, especially Whitewater," Sorenson said.

"As dominating as that just was, that sends a statement to what we have. That being said, we've got a pretty big one coming up next week that is the ultimate statement of them all, so we have to regroup," Schmidt added. "I'm glad we're playing well right now into this game, and that's the one we really have to win."



