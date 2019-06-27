Sports

Vaughn walk-off single lifts Winona Legion to win

Jun 26, 2019

A Jaylen Vaughn walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh lifted Winona LeJetz Legion to a 4-3 win over Austin on Wednesday night.

Winona next hosts its own tournament on Friday. Winona's first tournament game will be against Stillwater at 7:15 p.m.

 

