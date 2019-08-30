UWL women's soccer boasting strong depth ahead of 2019 season

Despite losing three All-Americans and most of its back line, UWL women's soccer is projected to win its third-straight WIAC title, according to the conference coaches poll.

Losing that much elite talent might be a problem for some programs, but the Eagles make up for it with some impressive depth across the board.

Head Coach Jason Murphy tells News 8 Sports that the 13 new freshmen are bringing plenty of energy and competition to practice. Even the goalkeeper position has four athletes capable of starting this season. Both Murphy and the players say that competition for playing time is a huge motivator.

"It's really tight between who's our one and two," Murphy said. "They're both going to play, they're both going to have to help us. There will be moments where we need them to be special. At this point, to tell you who our starting lineup looks like, I wouldn't feel comfortable doing that."

"When you get to have the old bones like I do, I need as much help as I can get to get myself to go throw myself across the goal sometimes," senior goalie Lily Brock joked.

"We always come into every year knowing we have a target on our back," she added. "We don't really focus on what our opponent's going to bring to the table. We focus on what we can do best."

The Eagles travel to St. Scholastica Friday at noon.

