UWL softball wins NCAA tournament opener

PELLA, IA - The UW-La Crosse softball team played St. Benedict on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Division III Regional Tournament.

The Eagles built up a 4-0 lead after two innings. St. Benedict responded, scoring once in the third and three times in fifth to tie the game.

UWL rallied with three runs in the seventh to get the 7-4 win.

The Eagles will play Lake Forest in the winners bracket at 11 AM on Saturday.

