UWL's Schreier jumps for gold at outdoor championships

LA CROSSE, WI - UW-La Crosse has 34 athletes competing at the NCAA DIII Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Geneva, Ohio. Five of them are from the Coulee Region: Seth Holden (Holmen - 4x100 meter relay), James Hoesley (Arcadia - 4x100 meter relay), Collin Meyer (Aquinas - 4x400 meter relay), Andrew Jarrett (Logan - Hammer Throw), Betsy Schreier (Cashton - Triple Jump)

Schreier competes on Saturday in the triple jump. She is the number one ranked triple jumper in the country (12.21 meters) going into the meet.

"I am the person everyone is looking up to, but I feel like that doesn't define who I am. We go into the national meet and everyone is in the same place. It doesn't matter what you jump before, it matters what you do that day. When you get to national meet, you don't have to do anything different. You just have to do what you have been doing all year. You don't have to do anything special," Schreier said.

"I think the difference this year is she's really owned her progression. She's owned her ability level. She's become a lot of confident and consistent in her performances. This year, this outdoor season in particular, has been like a steady increase and incline in her performances," UWL head coach Nick Davis said.



