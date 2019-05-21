UWL's Rygiewicz ready for busy national meet

LA CROSSE, WI - The NCAA Division 3 Outdoor Track and Field Championships begin Thursday in Geneva, Ohio.

UW-La Crosse is sending 33 athletes to the meet, the most of any team competing.

No Eagle will have a busier schedule at nationals than Savannah Rygiewicz. The sophomore will compete in the open 100 meters and 200 meters, plus she is on the 4x100 and 4x400 meter relay teams. If she makes through the preliminary round, Rygiewicz could run up to 8 races during the three day meet.

With a daunting task ahead, the two-time All-American said she's ready for the challenge.

"Go as hard as you can for prelims because you don't want to leave anything out on the table. I always say prelims is going to be the hardest part because everyone is going. I think for every race, especially prelims, I'm going to go and give it my all. And hopefully move on to the finals. And if that does happen, it will be a new mindset going out and competing and hopefully getting on the podium," Rygiewicz said.

"Just the confidence she carries herself with, you can tell she's ready to take on any challenge that lies ahead. She has a big one here, but definitely something we as coaches think she can handle. She's given us no reason to think so otherwise," UWL head coach Nick Davis said.



