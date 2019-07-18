UWL men's hoops to face Wisconsin in exhibition Nov. 1

UW-La Crosse men's basketball will travel to the Kohl Center Nov. 1 for an exhbition against the Wisconsin Badgers.

UWL will be the latest WIAC school to play Wisconsin in the yearly tradition to open Wisconsin's season of play. The Eagles last played the Badgers in 2010, which ended as a 84-59 win for the Badgers.

Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard will also hold a fundraiser for Garding Against Cancer at UWL's Student Union on Sept. 12 at 5:30 p.m.

