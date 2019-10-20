Sports

UW-La Crosse women's soccer records 10th win against UW-River Falls

Oct 19, 2019

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 09:11 PM CDT

UW-La Crosse women's soccer records 10th win against UW-River Falls

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - UW-La Crosse women's soccer has 6 wins and one tie since the end of September. The Eagles shut out UW-River Falls 3-0 Saturday to improve to 10-4-2 on the season. UWL is back at home on Wednesday against UW-Stout at 7 p.m.

