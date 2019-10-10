UW-La Crosse women's soccer picks up 2-0 home win

UW-La Crosse women's soccer defeated Gustavus Adolphus College 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Freshman Maddy Fennessy scored unassisted off a corner kick in the first half to open the scoring, and sophomore Sophie Amundson added an insurance goal in the 90th minute.





