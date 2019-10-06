Sports

UW-La Crosse women's soccer opens WIAC play with 2-0 win over UW-Oshkosh

By:

Posted: Oct 05, 2019 08:53 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 08:54 PM CDT

UWL Women's Soccer picks up WIAC win over Oshkosh

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - UW-La Crosse women's soccer opened WIAC play with a 2-0 win over UW-Oshkosh Saturday. 
In the first half Sophie Amundson found Kaitlyn Villars who gave the Eagles a 1-0 lead at 33:33.

Nearing halftime UWL caught a break when some miscommunication between Oshkosh players caused an own goal putting the Eagles up 2-0 at the half. 

The Eagles improve to 7-4-1 overall and 1-0 in the WIAC. UWL faces Gustavus Adolphus College (Minn.) Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 6 p.m. 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Sports Videos

Latest Sports Headlines

This Week's Circulars