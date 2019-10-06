UW-La Crosse women's soccer opens WIAC play with 2-0 win over UW-Oshkosh

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - UW-La Crosse women's soccer opened WIAC play with a 2-0 win over UW-Oshkosh Saturday.

In the first half Sophie Amundson found Kaitlyn Villars who gave the Eagles a 1-0 lead at 33:33.

Nearing halftime UWL caught a break when some miscommunication between Oshkosh players caused an own goal putting the Eagles up 2-0 at the half.

The Eagles improve to 7-4-1 overall and 1-0 in the WIAC. UWL faces Gustavus Adolphus College (Minn.) Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 6 p.m.

