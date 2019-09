UW-La Crosse women's soccer held unbeaten and 22nd-ranked Wartburg to a goalless draw in La Crosse Wednesday night.

Wartburg fired 20 shots to UWL's 14, with nine going on goal.

The Eagles now have a record of 4-3-1.

