UW-La Crosse women's soccer defeats Carthage 2-0

UW-La Crosse women's soccer defeated Carthage College 2-0 on Wednesday afternoon.

Kaitlyn Villars scored unassisted via a corner kick in the 25th minute, and Camryn Hart scored her first career goal in the 65th minute off a delivery from Sophie Amundson.

The Eagles are now 6-4-1 on the season.

