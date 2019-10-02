UW-La Crosse women's soccer defeats Carthage 2-0
UW-La Crosse women's soccer defeated Carthage College 2-0 on Wednesday afternoon.
Kaitlyn Villars scored unassisted via a corner kick in the 25th minute, and Camryn Hart scored her first career goal in the 65th minute off a delivery from Sophie Amundson.
The Eagles are now 6-4-1 on the season.
