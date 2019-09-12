UW-La Crosse women's soccer claims double overtime win over St. Catherine
UW-La Crosse women's soccer defeated St. Catherine (MN) 2-1 in double overtime on Wednesday night.
Both teams were held scoreless after the first 45 minutes, but UWL's Sophie Amundson netted her sixth goal just two minutes into the second half.
St. Catherine equalized in the 65th minute and forced two overtime periods, but Kaitlyn Villars provided the golden goal in the 109th minute.
UW-La Crosse is now 4-2 on the season.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest Sports Headlines
- Tomah football coach gains renewed perspective after unexpected tragedy
- Moustakas hits two home runs, Brewers win sixth straight game
- Western Tech volleyball earns home win
- UW-La Crosse women's soccer claims double overtime win over St. Catherine
- Volleyball: Central fights back vs. Sparta, Onalaska beats Tomah