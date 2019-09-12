Sports

UW-La Crosse women's soccer claims double overtime win over St. Catherine

UW-La Crosse women's soccer defeated St. Catherine (MN) 2-1 in double overtime on Wednesday night.

Both teams were held scoreless after the first 45 minutes, but UWL's Sophie Amundson netted her sixth goal just two minutes into the second half.

St. Catherine equalized in the 65th minute and forced two overtime periods, but Kaitlyn Villars provided the golden goal in the 109th minute.

UW-La Crosse is now 4-2 on the season.

 

 

 

 

