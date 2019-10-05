UW-La Crosse volleyball falls to Eau Claire
UW-La Crosse fell 3-2 to No. 18 UW-Eau Claire on Friday night.
The Eagles dropped the first two sets but came back to force a fifth. In the decisive fifth set, the Eagles lost 15-13.
