UW-La Crosse volleyball falls to Eau Claire

Posted: Oct 04, 2019 11:22 PM CDT

UW-La Crosse fell 3-2 to No. 18 UW-Eau Claire on Friday night.

The Eagles dropped the first two sets but came back to force a fifth. In the decisive fifth set, the Eagles lost 15-13.

 

 

