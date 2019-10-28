Sports

UW-La Crosse tennis wins two individual titles at WIAC championships

Posted: Oct 27, 2019 07:32 PM CDT

UW-La Crosse women's tennis took third at the conclusion of Sunday's WIAC championships.

The Eagles tallied 50 points as a team, with Whitewater earning its 13th straight team title with 54 points.

Maura Anderson won the No. 2 singles crown with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Oshkosh's Samantha Koppa. Anderson also took home the Judy Kruckman Scholar-Athlete Award.

Kellie Hierl won the No. 3 singles title with a 7-6 (3), 6-2 victory over Whitewater's Sabrina Palavra.

 

