UW-La Crosse tennis wins two individual titles at WIAC championships

A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images

UW-La Crosse women's tennis took third at the conclusion of Sunday's WIAC championships.

The Eagles tallied 50 points as a team, with Whitewater earning its 13th straight team title with 54 points.

Maura Anderson won the No. 2 singles crown with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Oshkosh's Samantha Koppa. Anderson also took home the Judy Kruckman Scholar-Athlete Award.

Kellie Hierl won the No. 3 singles title with a 7-6 (3), 6-2 victory over Whitewater's Sabrina Palavra.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.