Sports

UW-La Crosse softball advances to first NCAA super-regional in school history

By:

Posted: May 12, 2019 05:49 PM CDT

Updated: May 12, 2019 05:52 PM CDT

PELLA, Iowa. (WKBT) - The UW-La Crosse softball team is advancing to the program's first NCAA Division III super-regional following a two-game sweep of Lake Forest College (Ill.) in Pella Iowa on Sunday. 

La Crosse took town the foresters 5-0 in game one and 10-3 in game two. Super regionals will begin on May 17. 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Sports Videos

Latest Sports Headlines

This Week's Circulars