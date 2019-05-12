UW-La Crosse softball advances to first NCAA super-regional in school history

Photo Courtesy: Central College Athletics

Photo Courtesy: Central College Athletics

PELLA, Iowa. (WKBT) - The UW-La Crosse softball team is advancing to the program's first NCAA Division III super-regional following a two-game sweep of Lake Forest College (Ill.) in Pella Iowa on Sunday.

La Crosse took town the foresters 5-0 in game one and 10-3 in game two. Super regionals will begin on May 17.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.