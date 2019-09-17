UW-La Crosse's Schmidt on offense's early struggles: 'I need to be better'

UW-La Crosse football has gone through a similar start to their season. Just like the Packers, they have a defense capable of making big plays that have won them ballgames.

The latest defensive gem was Rusty Murphy's 86-yard fumble six in double overtime Saturday, which made SportsCenter's Top 10 Plays and was one of seven turnovers the team forced in the upset win.

But head coach Mike Schmidt says he and his offense need to work harder to get more results, which include experimenting with some more creative sets.

"Honestly I have to do a better job," Schmidt said after Saturday's 33-27 win. "I'm just letting this team down, and have to find a way to get us in rhythm and get us on track offensively. Football is a game of analytics. It's get the best players the football, get the best players to cover their best players and find the matchups you have. We're very creative in finding ways to do that, so we had some single wing that we ran with Cole Spieker and Jake Simuncak, and we've just got to continue to find ways to get the ball in all those guys' hands."

UW-La Crosse travels to North Dakota next Saturday to take on NAIA program Dickinson State, who beat the Eagles 35-17 in 2018.

