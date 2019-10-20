UW-La Crosse men's cross country takes team title; women finish 3rd in Drews-Neubauer invite
ETTRICK, Wis. (WKBT) - UW-La Crosse Cross Country hosted the annual Drews-Neubauer Invitational has teams from across the Midwest are visited Ettrick Golf Club.
Coming in first place from Iowa Central is Awet Yohannes with a time of 24:41. He is followed by UWL's Josh Schraeder in at second and fellow Eagle Tyler Nault in third. The Eagles men take the team title
On the women's side, Winrose Chesang from Iowa Central takes first place. UWL's top finisher is Rachel Jeffers finishing in ninth. Iowa Central takes the team title and the Eagles women finish in third.
