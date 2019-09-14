UW-La Crosse football to keep rotating QBs in Week 2

No. 23 UW-La Crosse football is set for a top 25 matchup against 14th-ranked Illinois Wesleyan, a team the Eagles beat on the road by three last season.

Head Coach Mike Schmidt says Wesleyan is underrated and should be in the top 10, as they return a high-octane passing attack. UWL will try and surpass Wesleyan's passing game by once again going with two quarterbacks of their own, Evan Lewandowski and Jack Dwyer.

"We're going to keep playing both guys. They both have really good qualities, and there's a reason why one guy isn't playing the whole time," Schmidt said. "We'll keep rotating that thing through here as the season goes on.

Schmidt said he's eager to face Wesleyan once again.

"Coach Eash has been at Illinois Wesleyan for 33 years at his alma mater," he said. "For me, I want to be like that. I want to win 200 games here."

Kickoff is 1 p.m. Saturday.





Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.