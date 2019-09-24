UW-La Crosse football holds annual youth football clinic
UW-La Crosse football hosted the annual UWL Football Clinic at Veterans Memorial Field on Monday afternoon.
The yearly event is a partnership with La Crosse Parks and Rec that gives 90 local flag football kids the chance to meet the UWL team for an hour of on-field drills. The Eagles say it's humbling to share their love of football with the community.
"It's awesome just seeing these kids get out here," receiver Cole Spieker said. "They love sports, they love running around, they love football. It's awesome to see. They're so excited about it."
"It was pretty fun and a cool way to learn how it is to be with older people than just your age group," nine-year-old Abby Frost said.
