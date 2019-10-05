UW-La Crosse football: 'Going to be a lot more creativity this week' on offense

No. 16 UW-La Crosse football is fresh off a bye and ready to dive into WIAC play this weekend at UW-Platteville.

After their loss at Dickinson State, the Eagles said they used the bye to focus solely on watching their own film to clean up their schemes.

As the quarterback play continues to sort itself out, the Eagles say they're expanding their creative running playbook, which includes wing formation runs from Cole Spieker, to keep defenses honest.

"We'll keep building that package," head coach Mike Schmidt said. "It's trying to figure out what can they take, what can we put in, how much can they handle as we get through week by week. So yeah, there's certainly going to be a lot more creativity coming in this week. Getting that extra time to prepare, but really getting yourself mentally ready, physically ready for what the next seven weeks and the toll it's going to take on their bodies, and just the grind that is the WIAC. We love the bye week. We usually thrive coming out of that thing."

Kickoff between UWL and Platteville is at 1 p.m. Saturday.

