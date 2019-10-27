UW-La Crosse football beats Oshkosh for first time since 2011

UW-La Crosse dominated in all aspects Saturday to put together an emphatic 31-3 win over UW-Oshkosh, the program's first win over the Titans since 2011.

The domination began from the first play of the game, a 52-yard reception by Cole Spieker to set up a Joey Stutzman rushing touchdown less than three minutes into the game.

The defense then forced a three-and-out on Oshkosh's opening possession, and receiver Cameron Sorenson then blocked the Titans' punt attempt to put the Eagle offense in the red zone to start the next drive.

Lewandowski found Sorenson a few plays later, and just six minutes into the game, the Eagles had pulled out to a two-score lead that would only grow.

UWL finished the first half with a 28-3 lead and held Oshkosh to 63 total yards. The Eagles then cruised through the second half to the 31-3 win.

Despite three interceptions, Lewandowski was largely effective, going 24-of-39 for 352 yards and two touchdowns. Cole Spieker caught six passes for 170 yards and a score, while Cameron Sorenson caught nine for 121 yards and a score.

The UWL offense was 11-19 on third down, while the defense held the Titans to 3-15. Oshkosh recorded just 201 yards of total offense, compared to UWL's 475 output.

The Eagles next travel to UW-Whitewater.

