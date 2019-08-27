Sports

USA Wheelchair Rugby wins Gold, qualifies for Tokyo 2020

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 01:36 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 01:36 PM CDT

USA beat Canada today 58 to 47 in the gold medal game of the Parapan American Games Lima 2019. 

Captain Joe Delagrave led the team to a victory.

Team USA now qualifies for the Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020.

USA took the Silver Medal in the 2016 Paralympics.

Follow team USA here.


