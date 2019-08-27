USA Wheelchair Rugby wins Gold, qualifies for Tokyo 2020
USA beat Canada today 58 to 47 in the gold medal game of the Parapan American Games Lima 2019.
Captain Joe Delagrave led the team to a victory.
Team USA now qualifies for the Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020.
USA took the Silver Medal in the 2016 Paralympics.
Follow team USA here.
