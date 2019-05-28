Two UWL players add depth to Loggers pitching staff

LA CROSSE, WI - The La Crosse Loggers open the Northwoods League season on Tuesday in Waterloo. Loggers manager Brian Lewis said the pitching staff will be a big strength for the team this summer.

In the rotation are two UW-La Crosse players, Mason McMahon and Zach Pronschinske. Both Eagles are coming off strong 2019 campaigns. McMahon earned All-WIAC honors, going 4-3 on the mound with a 3.15 ERA.

Pronschinske was named the 2019 WIAC Pitcher of the Year, going 5-2 with a 1.99 ERA. Pronschinske will start for the Loggers in the team's home opener on Wednesday.



"Those guys are huge for us. It's tremendous to see guys who played at UWL, and Zach being from Arcadia, it's a local community. To see those guys rise up through college and what they have been able to accomplish. And then to be able to be a part of the Loggers, it's an amazing thing. And to be a part of their journey is tremendous. And they are good at what they do," Loggers manager Brian Lewis said.

"That brings a bigger excitement, impact in the area with some fans who know those names, especially guys who have been around the area, have been in the newspaper, they recognize that name, they see them at this level. They can be an impact for our team, and they can be successful too," Loggers assistant coach Taylore Baker said.





