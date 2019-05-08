Sports

Tuesday night sports scores

5/7/19 - Baseball - Tomah 2, Aquinas 8

High School Baseball

Aquinas 8, Tomah 2

Viroqua 2, De Soto 1

Arcadia 14, West Salem 2, 5 innings

La Crescent-Hokah 13, Rushford 3

Caledonia 15, Lewiston-Altura 2

G.E.T 8, Onalaska Luther 4

High School Softball 

La Crosse Central 10, Aquinas 2

La Crosse Logan 2, Onalaska 1

Holmen 7, Onalaska Luther 5

Blair Taylor 7, CFC 1

West Salem 6, G.E.T 0

Westby 9, Bangor 1

Ithaca 8, Seneca 0

High School Girls Soccer

West Salem 5, Holmen 2

 

