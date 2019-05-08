Tuesday night sports scores
High School Baseball
Aquinas 8, Tomah 2
Viroqua 2, De Soto 1
Arcadia 14, West Salem 2, 5 innings
La Crescent-Hokah 13, Rushford 3
Caledonia 15, Lewiston-Altura 2
G.E.T 8, Onalaska Luther 4
High School Softball
La Crosse Central 10, Aquinas 2
La Crosse Logan 2, Onalaska 1
Holmen 7, Onalaska Luther 5
Blair Taylor 7, CFC 1
West Salem 6, G.E.T 0
Westby 9, Bangor 1
Ithaca 8, Seneca 0
High School Girls Soccer
West Salem 5, Holmen 2
