Tuesday night hoops recap: Johnny Davis shines for Central, Caledonia cruises to win

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 10:20 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 11:18 PM CDT

In Tuesday Night League action at Central High, Johnny Davis put an electric highlight reel together as he led Central to a win over Austin, MN.

Below are additional scores from the summer league action:

Caledonia 75, PDC 51

Spring Grove 36, Bangor 31

La Crescent 46, Westby 36

 

 

 

 

