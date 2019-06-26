Tuesday night hoops recap: Johnny Davis shines for Central, Caledonia cruises to win

In Tuesday Night League action at Central High, Johnny Davis put an electric highlight reel together as he led Central to a win over Austin, MN.

Below are additional scores from the summer league action:

Caledonia 75, PDC 51

Spring Grove 36, Bangor 31

La Crescent 46, Westby 36

