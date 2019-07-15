Sports

Toye, Mannone give Minnesota United 1-0 win over FC Dallas

Posted: Jul 15, 2019 07:38 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 07:38 AM CDT

​​​​​​​ ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Mason Toye scored in the 91st minute and Vito Mannone saved a penalty in the 98th to help Minnesota United beat FC Dallas 1-0 on Saturday night.

FC Dallas' Jesse González saved Jan Gregus' long-distance shot attempt, but Toye pounced on the rebound and punched it into the right corner.

Mannone conceded the penalty for a foul against Michael Barrios in the 94th minute, a decision that was confirmed by video review. Reto Ziegler took the penalty kick for FC Dallas (8-8-5) and Mannone dove to his right to deflect away the ball, securing Minnesota's fourth victory in a row.

Mannone made six saves for his sixth shutout of the season for the Loons (10-7-3).

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Sports Videos

Latest Sports Headlines

This Week's Circulars