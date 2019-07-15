Toye, Mannone give Minnesota United 1-0 win over FC Dallas
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Mason Toye scored in the 91st minute and Vito Mannone saved a penalty in the 98th to help Minnesota United beat FC Dallas 1-0 on Saturday night.
FC Dallas' Jesse González saved Jan Gregus' long-distance shot attempt, but Toye pounced on the rebound and punched it into the right corner.
Mannone conceded the penalty for a foul against Michael Barrios in the 94th minute, a decision that was confirmed by video review. Reto Ziegler took the penalty kick for FC Dallas (8-8-5) and Mannone dove to his right to deflect away the ball, securing Minnesota's fourth victory in a row.
Mannone made six saves for his sixth shutout of the season for the Loons (10-7-3).
