Top local finishers at 2018 WIAA state individual wrestling tournament

Isaac Lahr and Kalyn Jahn of Holmen will wrestle for state gold on Saturday.

DIVISION 1

D1-145

5th Place - Brett Von Ruden of Sparta

D1-160

3rd Place - Reed Williams of Holmen

D1-170

1st or 2nd Place - Kalyn Jahn of Holmen

3rd Place - Hayden Krein of Sparta

D1-182

1st or 2nd Place - Isaac Lahr of Holmen

DIVISION 2

D2-106

3rd Place - Cale Anderson of Viroqua

D2-126

6th Place - Julian Purney of Gale-Ett.-Tr./Mel.-Min.

D2-138

1st or 2nd Place - Traeton Saint of Prairie Du Chien

3rd Place - Aaron Bahr of West Salem/Bangor

D2-145

1st or 2nd Place - Teagen Miller of Mauston

3rd Place - Ryan Hannah of Viroqua

D2-152

4th Place - Jarrett Dolata of Mauston

D2-160

1st or 2nd Place - Nick Rogge of Prairie Du Chien

D2-170

3rd Place - Tyler Hannah of Viroqua

D2-195

1st or 2nd Place - Stephen Ronnfeldt of Prairie Du Chien

5th Place - Bryce Burns of Gale-Ett.-Tr./Mel.-Min.

DIVISION 3

D3-132

1st or 2nd Place - Tate Murty of Cochrane-Foun.City

D3-138

3rd Place - Max Dascher of Cochrane-Foun.City

D3-145

6th Place - Gavin Burch of Ithaca/Weston

D3-220

6th Place - Jack Horihan of Aquinas

D3-285

4th Place - Trey Kaiser of Brookwood