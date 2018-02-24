Sports

Top local finishers at 2018 WIAA state individual wrestling tournament

DIVISION 1

D1-145
5th Place - Brett Von Ruden of Sparta

D1-160
3rd Place - Reed Williams of Holmen

D1-170
1st or 2nd Place - Kalyn Jahn of Holmen
3rd Place - Hayden Krein of Sparta

D1-182
1st or 2nd Place - Isaac Lahr of Holmen

DIVISION 2

D2-106
3rd Place - Cale Anderson of Viroqua

D2-126
6th Place - Julian Purney of Gale-Ett.-Tr./Mel.-Min.

D2-138
1st or 2nd Place - Traeton Saint of Prairie Du Chien
3rd Place - Aaron Bahr of West Salem/Bangor

D2-145
1st or 2nd Place - Teagen Miller of Mauston
3rd Place - Ryan Hannah of Viroqua

D2-152
4th Place - Jarrett Dolata of Mauston

D2-160
1st or 2nd Place - Nick Rogge of Prairie Du Chien

D2-170
3rd Place - Tyler Hannah of Viroqua

D2-195
1st or 2nd Place - Stephen Ronnfeldt of Prairie Du Chien
5th Place - Bryce Burns of Gale-Ett.-Tr./Mel.-Min.

DIVISION 3

D3-132
1st or 2nd Place - Tate Murty of Cochrane-Foun.City

D3-138
3rd Place - Max Dascher of Cochrane-Foun.City

D3-145
6th Place - Gavin Burch of Ithaca/Weston

D3-220
6th Place - Jack Horihan of Aquinas

D3-285
4th Place - Trey Kaiser of Brookwood

