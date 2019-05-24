Sports

Tomah's Prielipp wins award, pitches complete game to open playoffs

By:

Posted: May 23, 2019 08:41 PM CDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 10:42 PM CDT

5/23/19 - Baseball - Black River Falls, 0 - Tomah, 8

Tomah senior pitcher Connor Prielipp was named the 2018-2019 Gatorade Wisconsin Baseball Player of the Year on Thursday.  

Prielipp pitched the playoff opener against Black River Falls.  He struck out 13 and allowed 0 runs in Tomah's 8-0 win.  

 

