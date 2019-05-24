Tomah's Prielipp wins award, pitches complete game to open playoffs

Tomah senior pitcher Connor Prielipp was named the 2018-2019 Gatorade Wisconsin Baseball Player of the Year on Thursday.

Prielipp pitched the playoff opener against Black River Falls. He struck out 13 and allowed 0 runs in Tomah's 8-0 win.

