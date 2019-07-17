Tomah Legion using 2019 season to rebuild for future

Tomah Senior Legion is getting ready for AA regionals after a 5-6 season.

It's been a summer of change for Tomah, as they decided to not be a part of the Coulee Region, and instead play different teams like Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin Rapids and Menomonie.

Manager Todd Steffel said the decision to become independent of the Coulee Region Legion is so the program can build for the future.

"We're such a young team, and we're still building and everything," Steffel said. "Also this year we're playing on Glendale versus Senz because Senz is under remodeling. It was just a decision between the coaches and everything, just to go ahead and stay independent. But we still schedule all the Coulee teams."

Tomah will face Black River Falls in their first regional game on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

