Tomah golf wins sectional to advance to State

Tomah girls golf edged Stevens Point by three strokes to win their sectional Tuesday and advance to State.

Tomah freshman Brin Neumann took first overall with a score of 82.

In Division 2, Arcadia/Independence's Rylee Haines became an individual state qualifer with her top-10 finish of 95.

