Sports

Tomah golf wins sectional to advance to State

By:

Posted: Oct 08, 2019 11:52 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 11:52 PM CDT

Tomah girls golf edged Stevens Point by three strokes to win their sectional Tuesday and advance to State. 

Tomah freshman Brin Neumann took first overall with a score of 82.

In Division 2, Arcadia/Independence's Rylee Haines became an individual state qualifer with her top-10 finish of 95.

 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Sports Videos

Latest Sports Headlines

This Week's Circulars