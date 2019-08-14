Tomah football looks to change narrative after three straight losing seasons

TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) - In sports, when things are not working, sometimes things have to change. That is exactly what the Tomah football team is going to do in 2019 after having three straight losing seasons.

The Timberwolves are going to spread the ball out on offense. Juniors Evan Long and Justin Gerke are battling it out for the quarterback job.

Both saw playing time last season. With only 12 seniors at a school with more than 900 students, the Timberwolves will rely on younger players to step up this season.

Head coach Brad Plueger says the competition is strong but it will take time for the team to find its true identity.

"The competition has been really good, and I think we have had more competition at all positions because we are just so young," Plueger said. "I think we need to get to a good early start against Mauston and against Black River."

He said the team needs to start better than last season in order to build confidence. But he said, he understands that success is not going to happen overnight.

"You have to build confidence and it's going to take a while with two new schemes on the offensive and the defensive side," Plueger said. "It is going to take time right up to week one for us to try to jell and for kids to figure out how things are going to roll."

Tomah begins the season at home against Mauston on Aug. 23.



