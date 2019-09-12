Tomah football coach gains renewed perspective after unexpected tragedy

Tomah football offensive coordinator Mathew Weber reunited with the first high schoolers he ever coached this past summer in Belleville, but it was under tragic circumstances.

"I had a player unfortunately pass away, so it's never good to see a guy that's 20 years old, his life cut short like that," Weber explained.

It was an emotional wake for all involved, so as Weber met up with his old players, they turned to their days on the football field.

"You never remember the scores, but you always remember the stories," Weber said, "and that's the stories that you bring up when you're in something like that. The stuff you can remember."

As they shared stories, it gave Weber perspective.

"You understand it's short-lived. I can remember my Senior Day in high school," he said. "I can remember my Senior Day in college, and now all of a sudden it's 13 years later and I have a family of my own. You have to live with what you've got at that time. You can't take one moment for granted."

It's a renewed mindset he carries with him every day of Tomah football--of how important the coach-player relationship can be.

"A lot of kids that we get in our current clientele maybe don't have a great father figure at home," Weber said. "Maybe we're the only stable person that they have.

"During the summer when they come and lift and during the year right now, I see these guys more often than I do my own kids sometimes. It is about the relationships. That's why we do this job."

Tomah visits Sparta on Friday night.



