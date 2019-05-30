Tomah claims regional title thanks to big second inning

SPARTA, WI - The Tomah and Sparta baseball teams split their two regular season meetings. The MVC rivals met for a third time on Wednesday, with a regional championship on the line.

Tomah used a big second inning, scoring 7 runs, to come away with the 9-2 win.

