Tomah baseball puts sectional hopes in pitching arm of Prielipp

In Division 2 baseball, the Tomah Timberwolves are hoping the bats stay hot in tomorrow's sectional against New Richmond up in Altoona.

The team might not need much run support, because they'll be giving the ball to Gatorade Player of the Year and potential MLB draft selection Connor Prielipp on Tuesday. He struck out 18 batters in his last outing during regionals, and whenever Prielipp is pitching, the Timberwolves are confident.

First pitch for Tomah is set for 1 p.m. If they win, they'd play the sectional final at 4 p.m.

