Timberwolves trade up to draft Jarrett Culver

The Minnesota Timberwolves traded Dario Saric and the 11th overall pick to the Phoenix Suns for the sixth pick in Thursday's NBA Draft, and they used the pick on Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver.

Culver started all 38 games last season for Texas Tech and averaged 18.5 points a game and shot 46 percent from the floor.

