The Aaron Show: Jones, Rodgers lead Packers to win over Chiefs

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 27: Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers makes a catch against the Kansas City Chiefs during their NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers threw for three touchdowns and Aaron Jones tallied over 200 total yards to lift the Green Bay Packers to a 31-24 win over the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night.

Jones was the leading rusher and receiver for the Packers, with 67 rushing yards and seven catches for 159 yards and two touchdowns. Jones's receiving total is the second highest by a running back in Packers history.

Rodgers finished 28-of-33 through the air for 305 yards and three touchdowns, including an improbable touchdown throw to the corner to Jamaal Williams that put the Packers up 24-17 in the fourth quarter.

The Packers are now 7-1 on the season. They travel to the L.A. Chargers next Sunday.

