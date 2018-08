Stacked Vikings still hard at chase for championship

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. MINNEAPOLIS, MN - AUGUST 18: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings runs onto the field for warmups before the preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on August 18, 2018 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. MINNEAPOLIS, MN - AUGUST 18: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings runs onto the field for warmups before the preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on August 18, 2018 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The end of last season for the Minnesota Vikings came suddenly and lopsidedly, falling hard in the NFC championship game a week after soaking in the euphoria of advancing on an improbable last-second touchdown pass.

The Super Bowl window didn't shut with that loss in Philadelphia, though. The front office propped it open with a fully guaranteed $84 million contract through 2020 for the best available quarterback in free agency, Kirk Cousins, and followed with big-buck extensions for linebacker Eric Kendricks, defensive end Danielle Hunter and wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Rick Spielman, in his 13th year with the organization, has started his seventh season as general manager. Mike Zimmer is in year five as the head coach. With stable ownership, a new stadium and now a state-of-the-art practice facility and corporate headquarters, the Vikings are as well-built as any franchise in the NFL. All they're missing, alas, is that elusive trophy.

"We're sure in the heck going to try as hard as we can to do everything the right way to put the team together and to keep this team going," Spielman said.

Cousins, of course, will have as much influence on the direction of the club as any player. After three straight seasons of 4,000 passing yards for Washington, Cousins has spent the past six months trying to develop — his command of a new offense, his chemistry with new teammates and his appreciation of a new culture.

"People here just want to come and work and win," Cousins said. "There's not a lot of other motives or other reasons to be out there."

Here are some key angles to follow this season for Minnesota:

RECIPE FOR A RUSHING ATTACK: The emphatic return of Dalvin Cook from reconstructive surgery on his left knee has been one of the most encouraging developments for the Vikings during training camp, with no limitations in sight for the second-year running back approaching the 11-month mark of his ACL injury.

"I put a lot of work in, a lot of time into this thing," Cook said. "You can't be hesitant. I'm not hesitant at all. I'm ready to go. I'm ready to go out. They know they've got to kind of temper me down a little bit because that's just how I am, but they take good care of me around here. That's why I love this organization."

Latavius Murray, who rushed for 745 yards and eight touchdowns over the final 10 games of the season, gives the Vikings a proven second option behind Cook, whose promising rookie year was cut short just four games in.

"He was just getting his feet wet. He was really on the cusp of doing a lot special things. He had some great games," Diggs said. "I really look forward to his success and blocking for him. It'll open up some passes. You know how that works, and we all work off each other."

NEW SYSTEM: Cook's pass-catching ability is ideal for the scheme being installed by offensive coordinator John DeFilippo , who was the quarterbacks coach for the Eagles last season. The 40-year-old helped mold Nick Foles from a backup who nearly retired before the previous season into the Super Bowl MVP.

"That's certainly a ringing endorsement," Cousins said. "I love what they did offensively in Philadelphia."

BLOCKING CONCERNS: All that skill-position talent won't be worth much if the offensive line doesn't hold up. Left tackle Riley Reiff was a valuable addition last year, and moving to right guard has given Mike Remmers the best fit. Right tackle Rashod Hill has only seven career starts, however. Center Pat Elflein's status for the opener is iffy at best, still rehabilitating from offseason shoulder and ankle surgeries. Left guard is up in the air, with Nick Easton likely out for the year with a neck injury.

ON THE OTHER SIDE: The depth on the defensive line, on the other hand, is as desirous as ever. Brian Robison took a pay cut to return for a 12th NFL season as the primary backup to Hunter and Everson Griffen. Sheldon Richardson was signed to shore up the tackle spot next to two-time Pro Bowl pick Linval Joseph. Jaleel Johnson, Stephen Weatherly, Ifeadi Odenigbo and Jalyn Holmes, all picks from the past three years, had strong preseason performances.

PRESSURE'S ON, KID: The kicking situation has been unsettled as long as Zimmer has been in charge, and that's not about to change as his fifth season begins. The Vikings used a fifth-round draft pick on Auburn's Daniel Carlson and formally awarded the role to the rookie recently when seventh-year veteran Kai Forbath was let go. Carlson hooked two 42-yard field goal tries wide left in the exhibition game four days later.

"It's part of the job. Every kicker is going to have different misses in different situations," Carlson said. "Luckily this is preseason."