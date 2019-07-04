Sparta's Cole Wisniewski verbally commits to NDSU

Sparta senior Cole Wisniewski confirmed on Twitter Wednesday that he has verbally committed to play for North Dakota State football.

Wisniewski threw for 1,097 yards and ran for 845 yards in 2018, amassing 30 total touchdowns, per Wisportsnet. On defense, he tallied 59 total tackles and two interceptions.

Wisniewski chose the Bison over plenty of other offers, including Northern Iowa, Yale, Navy, Air Force, Dartmouth, Northern Illinois and Wyoming.

He will reportedly play linebacker for NDSU.

