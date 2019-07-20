Sparta Post 100 explodes for 15 runs in win over Mauston

It was win or go home for Sparta Post 100 in the AA regionals Friday, and they chose to win, beating Mauston 15-5 in six innings.

Nick Church kicked off a five-run third inning with a two-run shot over the left field fence to give Sparta the lead, and they didn't look back form there.

Sparta will face the La Crosse North Stars in another elimination game Saturday at 11 a.m. in Holmen.

